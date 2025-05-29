Raccoon attack prompts warnings from North Carolina officials

By Dean Hensley

Click here for updates on this story

SALUDA, North Carolina (WLOS) — Polk County officials are warning residents to be on alert after a raccoon reportedly attacked a person on May 27.

According to a May 28 joint news release from Polk County Sheriff’s Office Division of Animal Control and Polk County Health and Human Services Agency, they were notified of a raccoon attacking a person in the vicinity of Holbert Cove Rd and Green River Cove Rd in Saluda in the late morning hours of May 27. Responding units were unable to locate the raccoon, the release said.

“Due to the nature and timing of the attack we would like to remind the public of the importance of not approaching or contacting wildlife that appear sick or are aggressive towards humans. Do not try to capture the animal yourself, but instead call Polk County Animal Control,” Joshua Kennedy, Polk County Health and Human Services Agency Director, said in the release. “There is always a concern that animals such as raccoons may carry rabies, which can lead to severe health outcomes for both humans and animals.”

The Center for Disease Control lists these symptoms of rabies in animals: Early symptoms of lethargy, fever, vomiting, and anorexia and progressing to nerve and brain dysfunction, cranial nerve dysfunction, ataxia, weakness, paralysis, seizures, difficulty breathing, difficulty swallowing, excessive salivation, abnormal behavior, aggression and/or self-mutilation.

“Because we were unable to locate the raccoon, we encourage the public in the vicinity of the attack to be mindful of their pets, and we remind anyone observing a wild animal or pet displaying symptoms of rabies that they should call Polk County Animal Control at 828-894-3001,” Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Officer Patti Lovelace said in the release. “Also, rabies in animals is preventable through routine vaccination efforts. In addition to your local veterinarian, the Polk County Animal Control hosts routine vaccination clinics for the public and their pets and we encourage pet owners to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.