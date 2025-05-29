Remains of Dallas infant found at Louisiana linen warehouse, police say

By Julia Falcon

SHREVPORT, Louisiana (KTVT) — The remains of an infant from Dallas were found in Louisiana earlier this week, according to police.

The Shreveport Police Department said officers responded to a call around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a body that was found at an Alsco Uniforms building.

Alsco employees told police they initially thought they found a doll wrapped in linens before they realized it was a small child.

According to police, the remains belonged to an infant who was stillborn in Dallas on May 3. The child’s funeral service was held at Golden Gate Funeral Home & Crematory in Dallas on May 17 and was scheduled for cremation.

Police said that the infant’s remains were mistakenly transported along with soiled linens to the Alsco Uniforms facility in Shreveport, about 190 miles east of Dallas.

“This is a deeply distressing situation,” said Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith. “Our thoughts are with the family of the child as this investigation unfolds.”

Police said no foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.

The Texas Funeral Service Commission is also investigating.

