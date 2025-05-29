Sheriff’s Office defies statewide staffing crisis through strong community culture

By William Albert

Click here for updates on this story

WASHINGTON (KAPP) — While law enforcement agencies across Washington struggle with severe staffing shortages, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has found a formula for success that sets it apart from departments statewide.

The agency currently operates with 25 patrol officers and just under 50 jail staff members, maintaining nearly full capacity during a time when many police departments cannot fill critical positions. This achievement becomes even more remarkable considering Washington ranks dead last in the nation for officers per capita, with only 1.35 officers for every 1,000 residents.

Currently, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has just one opening in its patrol division and seven positions available in the jail, making it one of the best-staffed law enforcement agencies in the state.

“We have a high turnover with jail staff because a lot of folks use that as a stepping stone—they start in the jail and then move up to patrol or other law enforcement roles,” explained Undersheriff Monty Huber, noting that even their staffing challenges reflect career advancement rather than departures from law enforcement.

The department’s success stems from what Huber describes as a combination of community support and intentional culture-building within the organization.

“I think it’s the community that we serve. We’re lucky to have overwhelming support, great leadership, and deputies who are truly committed to their work. That’s what helps us keep such a strong team,” Huber said.

However, the undersheriff emphasizes that maintaining adequate staffing numbers represents only part of the equation. The department’s approach to accountability and mentorship distinguishes Franklin County from other agencies struggling with both recruitment and retention.

“We really police ourselves. If there’s ever an issue, our supervisors and senior deputies step in to coach and guide the younger ones. It’s about reminding everyone why we do what we do, and who we’re here to serve,” Huber explained.

This internal support system creates an environment where officers feel valued and supported, factors that research shows significantly impact law enforcement retention rates. The department’s focus on mentorship helps newer officers navigate challenges while reinforcing the agency’s commitment to professional service.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has also invested in ongoing training initiatives, working with other local agencies to provide real-life scenario training for both new recruits and veteran officers. This collaborative approach ensures that all personnel remain prepared to serve the community effectively while building relationships with neighboring law enforcement agencies.

The staffing crisis affecting Washington’s law enforcement agencies reflects a national trend that has intensified in recent years. Factors including increased scrutiny of police practices, challenging working conditions, and competitive job markets have made recruitment and retention increasingly difficult for many departments.

Franklin County’s success offers a potential model for other agencies seeking to address similar challenges. The department’s emphasis on community engagement, internal accountability, and professional development creates a work environment that attracts and retains quality officers.

As other Washington law enforcement agencies continue to grapple with unfilled positions and high turnover rates, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office demonstrates that strategic focus on culture and community relationships can produce measurable results in maintaining adequate staffing levels.

The department’s approach suggests that addressing the law enforcement staffing crisis requires more than competitive salaries or benefits—it demands a comprehensive strategy that prioritizes both community trust and officer support systems.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.