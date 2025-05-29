Woman accused of faking sickle cell anemia to steal $560K in hospital care in Pennsylvania

By Michael Fuller

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A New Jersey woman stole $560,000 in hospital treatments by pretending she had sickle cell anemia, according to the Lancaster County district attorney.

Taleah McKnight, 30, is charged with theft by deception and theft of services.

McKnight is accused of checking herself into Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center in East Hempfield Township in February 2024 under a false name to receive treatments for the illness.

A security manager told police she presented documentation signed by a doctor claiming she had sickle cell anemia and stating she would self-pay for any treatment.

Hospital staff became suspicious of the diagnosis after about a month and performed a test, which revealed she did not have sickle cell anemia.

When confronted, McKnight allegedly signed herself out of the hospital and left.

Hospital security staff said they also discovered McKnight had been a patient at two other medical facilities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey under a different name.

Investigators said she also had profiles on fundraising websites asking for money for hospital expenses.

The district attorney’s office said McKnight is free on $150,000 unsecured bail.

