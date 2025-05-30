Burglars break through jewelry store roof and steal $2 million worth of valuables

By Matthew Rodriguez

GLENDALE, California (KCAL) — A family-owned jewelry store in Glendale is cleaning up the mess left behind by a group of burglars that broke through its roof and stole millions of dollars worth of valuables.

“They had come in from the ceiling,” owner Manial Bidrussian said. “They cleaned us out.”

The burglars broke through the jewelry store’s roof at roughly 1 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Glendale Police Department. Once inside, they ransacked the shop and started drilling into Bidrussian’s safe. However, the heat from the drill ignited some ammunition that Bidrussian stored in the shop’s safe.

“They cleaned all of our safes out,” Bidrussian said. “They cleaned everything, and they made it into a warzone. As I’ve been telling everybody else, it’s like a battle, a war happened in here.”

Bidrussian said his parents started the business in 1980.

“My mom and my dad, they passed it down to me,” he said. “I was running it for 23 years. It’s a 45-year business … That Tuesday morning, life changed for all of us.”

It’s unclear how much the burglars stole and damaged, but Bidrussian believes it’s around $2 million.

Police have not released a description of the suspects.

