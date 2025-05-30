Construction crane tips over in Weymouth, Massachusetts

By Alex Svenson

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WCVB) — A construction crane tipped over in Weymouth, Massachusetts on Thursday.

Sky 5 video showed the overturned crane near Legion Memorial Field on Commercial Street.

Weymouth police said no one was injured during the incident.

It is not yet clear what caused the crane to tip over.

