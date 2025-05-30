Dozens of undocumented migrants flown from Maine to Michigan following detention

By Adam Bartow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WMTW) — Dozens of people detained by United States Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) in Maine have been flown out of the state.

Border Patrol says on Friday, May 23, they flew 42 detained undocumented migrants on a single flight from Presque Isle to Detroit, Michigan for further removal proceedings.

Maine’s Total Coverage previously reported that Border Patrol agents in Maine made 113 arrests in the month of April, the highest number of immigration arrests made in the state in a single month in nearly 24 years.

CBP said 113 people from 16 countries were arrested in Maine last month after they were accused of living in the United States without legal permission. There have already been more total arrests by CBP in Maine in 2025 than in any year since 2002.

“Houlton Sector Border Patrol Agents work tirelessly to keep our nation and communities secure,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Christopher Kuhn on Friday. “The rise in apprehensions over the course of this year reflects the hard work credited to the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol in carrying out national security priorities with interagency partners. This flight demonstrates those partnerships in action to ensure that individuals illegally present in the U.S. are apprehended and repatriated to their country of origin.”

CBP Home is now offering a voluntary, incentivized process for undocumented migrants in the United States to return to their home country or another country that will accept them. Participants use the CBP Home App to record their intention to voluntarily depart the United States. Eligible migrants may qualify for travel assistance, document help, and de-prioritization for detention and removal while preparing to leave. Any undocumented migrant who uses the app and confirms their departure through the app will receive a $1,000 stipend.

