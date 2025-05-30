Lost pink bunny ‘Hoppy’ sneaks ice cream and pizza at Sal & Mookie’s, awaits reunion

By Angela Williams

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Miss. (WAPT) — It started simply enough with a lost pink stuffed bunny. But what a ride it turned out to be for “Hoppy.”

The beloved bunny was left behind after a children’s party at Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint. But fear not, dear reader, as Hoppy was rescued by employees at the restaurant at the District of Eastover.

According to a post on Facebook, Hoppy had “quite the visit — sneaking ice cream, sampling pizza and patiently waiting at the waffle cone station.”

It didn’t take long before Hoppy’s absence was noticed.

“We’re keeping Hoppy safe, but we know someone out there is missing their special friend,” the restaurant said, with the hashtag, #GetHoppyHome.

It appears that Hoppy belongs to a baby girl, but it’s not yet known if or when the reunion will take place. This is a developing story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.