Man faces charges after woman found dead in wheelchair in Roxbury parking lot

BOSTON (WCVB) — A man faced charges Friday after a woman was found dead in a wheelchair in a parking lot in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Tatyiana Flood, 21, was found dead on May 20 outside the Alice Heyward Taylor Apartments on Annunciation Road, which is the Boston Housing Authority’s property.

Kevin Boyette, 36, of Boston was charged with murder during his arraignment. Prosecutors said that surveillance video shows the defendant and the victim getting into an SUV around just before 7 p.m. on May 19.

“The male suspect is observed swinging what in the video appears to be a hammer in a downward motion in the back seat of the vehicle,” Assistant District Attorney Ben Sabol said.

“I don’t want to comment on it. Mr. Boyette maintains his innocence. He has plead not guilty,” defense attorney Tim Bradl said.

“It’s really sad. I mean, we initially though it was an overdose because we know she had been taking drugs, but then to find this out it makes it even worse,” said the victim’s mother, Lilly Flood.

Boyette is being held without bail. Prosecutors said he had open cases in court, including at least one involving an assault with a knife, which was set to go to trial last month; however, Boyette did not appear for the proceeding.

