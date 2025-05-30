Roseville school district pushes back outdoor graduation times to combat hot temperatures

By DeNeeka Hill

PLACER COUNTY (KCRA) — As the academic year comes to a close, the Roseville Joint Unified School District is celebrating the accomplishments of its students with six graduation ceremonies scheduled for Thursday and Friday. To combat soaring temperatures, the district has shifted most ceremonies to a 7:30 PM start, aiming to provide a cooler, more comfortable experience for students, families, and guests.

Thriving in the Heat

Thousands are expected to pack the stadiums, with hundreds of graduates ready to accept their diplomas. Families and friends will fill designated seating areas on the field and in the bleachers, while the district ensures precautions are in place for attendees’ safety amid the anticipated heat.

“We know the stadium can get hotter—especially on the metal bleachers. So we said, you know what? Why not push it back a half hour and just make sure everyone can really enjoy the event. ”said Lindsay Cutts, Antelope High School Principal.

Preparation has been in motion for months, with no detail overlooked. Emergency medical services will be onsite, and attendees are permitted to bring their own water, alongside water sales that will support a fundraiser.

Health Officials Stress Hydration

Placer County Health and Human Services officials are reminding families to stay ahead of the heat.

“Drink plenty of water, not just at the event but the day before,” said Dr. Rob Oldham. He also says look for signs of dehydration like muscle cramps, fatigue, or mental confusion those should prompt immediate action.

A Time to Celebrate

While the heat dominates the concerns of many, the focus for graduates and staff is the significance of the moment—the culmination of years of hard work and the beginning of new opportunities.

Graduates are reminded to savor the ceremony as it marks the final time they will all gather intentionally on the same campus.

The Roseville Joint Unified School District’s celebrations highlight not only the dedication of students but also the community’s collective efforts to honor their achievements, even amidst the challenges of summer heat.

As an additional precaution the schools are also live steaming the graduations on their websites.

