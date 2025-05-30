Two arrests made in 2003 Kenosha County murder cold case

By Sam Schmitz

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WISN) — Two people were taken into custody on May 28 in connection with a Kenosha County murder cold case in 2003.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the murder was David Vanderzee from Randall.

Roxanna Collins of McHenry, Illinois, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime and use of a dangerous weapon. She is being held in the McHenry County Jail on a $75,000 cash bond and awaiting extradition to Wisconsin, according to the sheriff’s office.

John Viskocil of Genoa City was also taken into custody on the same charges as Collins. He is currently being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

“The arrests were the result of continued diligent detective work and investigation, which included a fresh review of the case by the Kenosha County District Attorney,” Sheriff David Zoerner said in a release. “This case highlights the significant progress being made in solving long-standing murders through renewed investigative efforts. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting our community members and holding criminals accountable for their actions. Thank you to all those at the McHenry County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office who assisted with taking Collins into custody. This incident was an excellent example of a multi-jurisdictional operation to keep our community members safe.”

