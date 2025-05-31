Man accused of breaking into home, licking woman’s toes while she slept



KOVR

By Richard Ramos

Click here for updates on this story

CERES, California (KOVR) — A Modesto man is accused of breaking into a Ceres woman’s house and then biting and licking her toes while she slept, authorities said Friday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said this happened shortly after midnight on May 21.

Cristian Alejandro Solorio Anguiano allegedly began stalking the woman at her job in February. Though other employees at the business confronted Anguiano on multiple occasions, investigators said his behavior escalated to the point that he would follow the woman home after her shifts and sleep in his car outside the residence.

Witnesses reported that Anguiano tried checking doors to the home in the week leading up to the incident in an attempt to gain entry. Aguniano was positively identified as the suspect through witness statements and surveillance footage.

On the night of the incident, after Anguiano allegedly put the woman’s toes in his mouth, he is accused of trying to get into bed with her.

The victim was able to push Angiuano off her and retrieve her phone to call 911. Anguiano fled the scene but was located near the woman’s home the next day and taken into custody.

Anguino was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail and faces charges of sexual battery, burglary, stalking and assault with the intent to commit a felony, authorities said.

Bail for Anguino was set at $325,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.