Man honored by Phillies for heroic actions following Philly plane crash

By Josh Sanders, Sean Tallant

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — It’s been seven months since a medical jet tragically crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, killing all seven people on board and injuring several others, including a 9-year-old boy who was on the ground when the aircraft came down.

But from the ashes of that horrifying night, a hero emerged.

His name is Caseem Wongus, and on Friday night, he was honored for his bravery — stepping onto the field at Citizens Bank Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Phillies game.

“Definitely an awakening,” Wongus said. “Because the way everything happened that night, just so random. Nobody in their wildest dreams would imagine something like that happening.”

On Jan. 31, 2025, Wongus had just finished dinner with a friend at Raising Cane’s on Cottman Avenue. Moments later, a medical Learjet crashed just outside the restaurant.

Amid the wreckage and flames, Wongus spotted a small figure trying to escape. It was 9-year-old Ramesses, badly burned and struggling to move. Without hesitation, Wongus ran into danger and helped carry the boy to safety.

“I just like to think if I wasn’t there that night, that somebody would have done the same thing,” he said.

Since that day, Wongus has attended weekly therapy sessions to help process the trauma. He says it’s helped him find perspective and gratitude.

“It just makes you very grateful for every moment, afterwards and before, because you never know what’s going to happen,” Wongus reflected.

Earlier this week, a surprise message appeared on Wongus’ phone: an invitation from the Phillies asking him to throw out the first pitch.

“I thought it was a joke at first,” he laughed. “Then I got an email, and I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is real.'”

While he admitted he’s a little nervous about his throw, he says he’s excited and honored by the moment.

“I envision myself stepping up there, stepping on the plate, and getting ready to throw that ball out,” he said.

Wongus has stayed in touch with Ramesses’ mother, Jamie, who recently shared a video update showing the boy talking again and making progress in his recovery.

“That was good to see and hear,” Wongus said with a smile.

As Wongus took the mound Friday night, it wasn’t just a ceremonial pitch; it was a moment that captured the heart of a city. A symbol of bravery. A reminder that heroes often come from the most unexpected places.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.