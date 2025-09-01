Man arrested after dogs die during heated argument

By Hamilton Kahn

ALBUQUERQUE (KOAT) — A man allegedly shot and killed the dog of his girlfriend’s brother, then unintentionally ran over and killed his own dog during an argument last Monday at 328 Cagua Drive NE, court documents said.

Justin Leverette, 31, was outside the apartment where he lives with his girlfriend when he got into a heated argument with her two brothers. When one of the brothers’ dogs ran towards Leverette, he allegedly grabbed it by the neck and shot and killed it. Leverette then drove away, hitting another dog that died as a result. That dog belonged to him, the documents said.

Police said Leverette drove to a nearby address and stopped, then fired his gun at the men he argued with, who took cover.

Leverette was arrested and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center, charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of extreme animal cruelty, and shooting from a vehicle.

