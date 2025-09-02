2 men arrested after meeting online vigilante posing as 14-year-old, Port Huron police say

By Paula Wethington

A man who posed as a 14-year-old girl online arranged to meet with two men, but instead arrived with a camera crew and provided evidence to the Port Huron (Michigan) Police Department about the conversations.

The man who set up the decoy is known online as Skeeter Jean, the police report said. He’s an individual known to pose as a juvenile online in attempts to expose adults who wish to exploit minors.

During the investigation, the police department said, both individuals he spoke to were taken into custody and lodged at St. Clair County Jail.

One of the men did have a handgun while carrying under a valid CPL permit.

“It is important to note that Skeeter Jean was not working in conjunction with law enforcement during these encounters. However, he provided evidence of the interactions to officers with the Port Huron Police Department, which assisted in the arrests,” police said.

The investigation into the actions of the two men remains active.

The Port Huron Police Department asked that anyone with information that can help in the investigation contact the Port Huron Police Department.

