Alabama ATV park crash leaves two dead, multiple children hospitalized after collision

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WVTM) — Communities in Alabama and Georgia are grieving after an ATV crash in Cherokee County killed two people and injured seven others.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, Cherokee County 911 responded to reports of a serious crash with multiple injuries at Indian Mountain ATV Park in Piedmont.

The park is the same one that sparked legislation in Alabama’s 2025 legislative session that aimed to regulate the park, despite it not surviving a State House committee.

First responders found an overturned side-by-side Polaris RZR that had hit a tree after colliding with another RZR at high speed.

The coroner’s office identified the man driving the RZR as Marcus Ragland, 34, of Rome, Georgia.

Ragland was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman riding with him was flown to UAB Hospital, where she later died.

The coroner identified the woman as Ashley Hawkins, 31, also of Rome, Georgia.

Seven children, ages 1 to 12, in the same ATV were injured and taken to hospitals in Birmingham and Rome, Georgia. Their conditions were not immediately available.

In a statement, Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency Director Shawn Rogers emphasized ATV safety.

“Always wear your restraint system and never exceed the number of passengers your vehicle is designed for,” Rogers said.

County leaders stated that the park has safety rules in place, but enforcement of these rules appears to be lacking. But added that with the park’s enormous size encompassing thousands of acres, constant monitoring is impossible.

Rogers, Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver and Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald thanked the agencies that responded.

“We want to personally thank all of the emergency responders who answered the call. Each one of them responded with professionalism and dedication during an extremely difficult situation,” the statement said.

Details about the other ATV were not immediately available.

