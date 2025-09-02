Kilauea’s 32nd episode begins with major fountaining

By KITV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KILAUEA, Hawaii (KITV) — The 32nd episode of Kilauea officially started on Tuesday at 6:35 a.m. after precursory low-level activity started around 12:43 a.m.

USGS Officials reported that cyclic overflows of the north vent started at 2:48 a.m. followed by others that started around 2:58 a.m. and 3:12 a.m.

The overflows were reported to have increased in time from 6, 10, to 14 minutes and ended with drainbacks of just a few feet. At 3:32 a.m. the fountains were said to be about 10 to 15 ft.

Most episodes of Halema’uma’u lava fountaining since December 23, 2024, have continued for around a day or less and have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity that lasts at least several days.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.