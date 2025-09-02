Lawrence Allen Jr. Launches Campaign to Continue Family Legacy in Texas House District 131

By Burt Levine

September 2, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the heart of Houston’s Sunnyside, Hiram Clarke, Fondren, and Alief communities, a new chapter in a century-long story of service to public education and civic leadership is unfolding. On a momentous day, Lawrence Allen Jr. officially launched his campaign to succeed his mother, the esteemed State Representative Dr. Alma Allen, as the next representative for Texas House District 131. Standing tall—both in stature and in purpose—Allen made it clear that this campaign is not just about politics, but about preserving and advancing a family legacy rooted in service, sacrifice, and love for the children of Houston and Texas. A Legacy of Service For more than 20 years, Dr. Alma Allen has served with distinction in the Texas Legislature, continuing a career that began as a teacher, principal, and administrator within Houston ISD before her election to the State Board of Education. Her work has been a cornerstone of advocacy for Black and Brown students across Texas, a mission inspired by the sacrifices of her parents and shared with her late husband, both lifelong educators. “My grandparents put the teaching of Black and Brown children above all else in every breath they took. It has been my mom’s life, from teaching to principalship to more than two decades in the Legislature. I have learned from her and from my father every step of the way,” Allen said during his announcement. A Lifetime Commitment to Education Allen’s own life mirrors the values of his parents. A product of James Law Elementary, Dick Dowling Jr. High, and Jesse Jones High School, he went on to earn his bachelor’s and two master’s degrees from Prairie View A&M University. His career as a teacher at Lanier Middle School, assistant principal at Dowling, Jones, and Yates High Schools, and later as an HISD administrator for 15 years, reflects his steadfast dedication to education. For the past 18 years, Allen has served as a trustee on the Houston ISD School Board, furthering his impact on children and families across the city. “Impacting children in this community is critical to me. Education has shaped every part of my personal and professional life, and my wife, children, and now grandchildren continue to make it central to ours,” he said proudly, noting that his children are graduates of Baylor, the University of Houston, HCC, and the University of St. Thomas. His eldest grandson now carries the family’s commitment forward as a student at Jack Yates High School. A Vision for Texas In his campaign, Allen pledged to continue his mother’s “crusade” to make Texas schools the gold standard for the nation. But his platform extends beyond education. He outlined commitments to: • Encourage entrepreneurship and private business development in underserved communities. • Deliver property tax relief for senior citizens and all Texans. • Advocate for a state government that respects teachers, veterans, law enforcement, and entrepreneurs. • Protect the rights of religious and marginalized communities often left out of state policy debates. “This campaign is about moving forward while holding true to the values that built this district and this city. We must ensure that every child, every senior, every veteran, and every entrepreneur has a government that sees them and serves them,” Allen affirmed. The Road Ahead Allen’s announcement comes ahead of a pivotal election season. Early voting for the Texas Primary begins Tuesday, February 17, 2026, and continues through Friday, February 27, with Election Day set for Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The filing deadline for the 2026 primaries is Tuesday, December 9, 2025, in what promises to be one of the most competitive election cycles in recent Texas history. Alongside House District 131, voters will weigh in on new congressional boundaries and key statewide races, including attorney general, comptroller, and senate seats. A Historic Continuation For the people of District 131, Lawrence Allen Jr.’s candidacy is more than a campaign—it is a continuation of a story written by generations who believed in the transformative power of education and service. With deep roots in the district and an unwavering commitment to its future, Allen steps into the race not as a new figure, but as a trusted leader ready to carry forward a legacy of excellence. As Houston Style Magazine has chronicled for decades, this district thrives on leaders who embrace its challenges with vision, compassion, and strength. Lawrence Allen Jr. is poised to do just that.

