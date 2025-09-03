Morgan Freeman narrates blues and symphony experience at Kansas City’s Kauffman Center

By Dorissa White

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Morgan Freeman is lending his iconic voice to a performance at the Kauffman Center, blending symphony and blues.

The show highlights the roots of the blues, from Mississippi’s Delta fields to Chicago’s clubs, with Freeman narrating the story of the music’s struggles, power and soul.

He said the blues has influenced nearly every genre that followed.

“Basically always saying is this is the basis for this kind of music. Is where it came from. That’s how it was created and nurtured. And there’s no reason for us not to continue to nurture of what is actually America’s only real classical music,” Freeman said.

Freeman and his business partner Eric Meier own Ground Zero, a blues club in Mississippi.

Meier said the Kansas City show also helps reach new audiences.

“At the same time, we’re introducing blues to people that might not be familiar with that,” Meier said.

Along with Tuesday’s show, there’s another show on Wednesday.

