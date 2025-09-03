This ‘haunted’ corn maze has a new design, and it’s out of this world

By Alex Suckow

Click here for updates on this story

BRANDENBURG, Kentucky (WLKY) — A spooky corn field in Kentucky is paying homage to the “creators of crop circles” with this year’s maze.

Field of Screams is a “haunted” corn maze in Brandenburg, Kentucky, about 45 minutes south of Louisville.

Each year, the maze gets a new design, and this year, it’s a big alien head.

“This year’s look is a nod to the strange and unexplainable. You won’t run into little green men inside… but you will encounter plenty that makes you question what’s real,” the maze’s Facebook page says.

Last year’s maze was a grim reaper design.

Field of Screams bills itself as the largest haunted attraction in the region. In addition to it’s creepy corn maze, there is also a “Hayride 2 Hell” and other attractions.

This year, it opens on Saturday, Sept. 13. It’ll then be open every Friday and Saturday from dusk until 1 a.m. through Oct. 31.

It’s located at 132 Darnall Ave. Tickets be purchased on site.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.