Big Island woman indicted for several counts of child labor

By Jeremiah Estrada

Click here for updates on this story

HAWAI‘I ISLAND, Hawai‘i (KITV) — A woman on the Big Island was indicted last week in connection to a child labor operation.

Ludin Miranda, 26, was indicted by the Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD) for nine counts of first-degree labor trafficking on Aug. 27, 2025. The suspect was arrested on Sept. 2 for alleged child labor.

Information on how long the child labor operation lasted or how many minors were involved in this case was not released by the Attorney General’s office.

“Labor trafficking targets the most vulnerable people within our communities, including minors,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “My office stands ready to work with our federal, state and county partners to investigate and prosecute human trafficking in any form.”

This labor trafficking investigation was conducted by SIPD in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor Office of the Inspector General and Wage and Hour Division, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Hawai‘i County Police Department.

“The arrest of Ludin Yorleny Pena Miranda shows how federal, state and local agencies work together to fight human trafficking and protect vulnerable people. Homeland Security Investigations is committed to bringing justice to those who exploit our communities, especially when minors are involved,” said Homeland Security Investigations Acting Special Agent in Charge Christian Ammons.

If Miranda is convicted as charged, first-degree labor trafficking is a Class A felony with a prison sentence of 20 years and a fine that does not exceed $50,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.