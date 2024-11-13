Spurs’ Gregg Popovich expected ‘to make a full recovery’ after suffering mild stroke

By Thomas Schlachter and Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Gregg Popovich, the NBA’s all-time winningest coach, suffered a mild stroke on November 2, the San Antonio Spurs said Wednesday.

Popovich had been out of action since then with an undisclosed health issue.

San Antonio said the incident happened at Frost Bank Center, the home arena of the Spurs. Popovich has started rehabilitation and is “expected to make a full recovery,” according to the team.

“At this point, a timeline for his return to the sidelines has not been determined. During this time, the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family.”

Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson has filled in as interim head coach.

“I would say that he’s doing good,” Johnson told reporters after the Spurs’ November 7 game against the Portland Trail Blazers. “We’ve been talking. I’ve had my hands full with this and trying to stay above water. So, have not talked details and I’m not sure about anything.”

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was optimistic about his coach’s condition following the game against the Blazers.

“We don’t hear a lot from Pop,” he told reporters after the game. “They keep us informed as much as we’re allowed to know. So, I’m not worried about him. I know he’s going to come back soon. We’re not talking to him directly that much.”

Popovich, 75, is the oldest head coach in NBA history. Currently in his 29th season – all of which he has spent with the Spurs – he has 1,390 regular season victories, an NBA record. He has won 170 postseason games and five NBA championships.

The Spurs host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.