Quarterback clashes and spiraling squads: Five things to look out for in Week 11 of the NFL season

By Andy Scholes, CNN

(CNN) — It’s tough, tough times for some NFL fanbases as we enter Week 11 of the season.

Which one has it worse right now? The Cowboys, Jets or Bears? Or is it the Browns? All of them had high hopes for this season but it has certainly not worked out that way.

Here are five things to know for Week 11.

Mahomes vs. Allen, chapter eight

Superstar quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are set to square off for the eighth time in their careers on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Bills in Buffalo.

Allen has beaten Mahomes the last three times they faced off in the regular season but is 0-3 against him in the playoffs.

The Chiefs are 9-0 this season but could have easily lost to the Ravens, Bengals, Falcons and Broncos. Their win against Denver last week came as a result of a blocked last-second field goal attempt.

Will their luck finally run out this week? Or are they a team of destiny?

Will firing the OC help in Chicago?

The Chicago Bears have lost three straight games, scoring three, nine and 15 points in those matchups.

Rookie QB Caleb Williams has frequently struggled, and the team will be hoping that firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldon this week will jump-start the offense.

Passing game coordinator Thomas Brown – who called plays for the Carolina Panthers last season – will now be calling the plays for the Bears. Carolina started 0-6 in 2023 and Brown subsequently lost his play-calling responsibilities.

The Bears are hosting fierce rivals the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Chicago is 3-25 against Green Bay in their last 28 matchups, and here’s another stat that will depress Bears fans even more: Tory Taylor has more punt yards (2,153) than Williams has total yards (2,021) this season.

Now or never for the Jets

It’s been a theme for weeks, but this Sunday’s game is an absolute must-win for the New York Jets. They are 3-7 right now after getting blown out by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10.

To make the playoffs, New York would have to win out the rest of the season or, at worst, go 6-1.

The Jets will host the Colts on Sunday, who have gone back to Anthony Richardson at quarterback after benching him earlier this season for veteran Joe Flacco.

The Jets offense failed to score a touchdown last week and mustered only 207 yards of offense in another miserable performance. But don’t worry New York fans, Aaron Rodgers says he plans to be back next season!

Chargers in charge

The Los Angeles Chargers have quietly put together a great season thus far.

Jim Harbaugh has them out to a 6-3 start in his first season as head coach and it’s the LA defense leading the way. The Chargers haven’t allowed more than 20 points in a game all season. Last season, they allowed more than 20 in nine games.

The Bolts are also playing very disciplined, mistake-free football. Quarterback Justin Herbert hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 2, which is seven straight games without an interception, the longest streak in Chargers history.

Herbert will be facing his fellow 2020 first-round draft pick Joe Burrow on this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football.

Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are coming off another devastating defeat, losing 35-34 to the Baltimore Ravens. This season, the Bengals are 2-3 when scoring at least 33 points. The rest of the NFL is 39-1 in such games.

MVP is Jackson’s to lose

After another dazzling performance, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is now the overwhelming favorite to win MVP for the second straight year and the third time in his career.

Jackson has been the AFC offensive player of the week for three weeks straight and his numbers are eye-popping. He’s passed for 2,669 yards, 24 touchdowns and only two interceptions, while rushing for 539 yards.

However, the one team that always gives Jackson problems is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson is just 1-3 against them all-time as a starter, but 17-5 against the rest of the NFC North in his career.

“I don’t know what it is, man,” Jackson said when asked why he’s struggled against the Steelers. “Last year, we were supposed to beat them, but things just didn’t go our way; the football gods weren’t on our side. But it’s a whole other year, it’s a new year. I’m looking forward to the game.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.