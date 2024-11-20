UConn’s Geno Auriemma sets all-time college basketball wins record

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Geno Auriemma sits alone at the top.

The longtime Connecticut Huskies head women’s basketball coach notched career win No. 1,217 after No. 2 UConn’s dominant 85-41 home victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Wednesday.

Auriemma surpassed the recently retired Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer for most wins as a head coach in women’s or men’s college basketball history.

Plans to celebrate Auriemma – as well as his longtime assistant, associate head coach Chris Dailey – had been in the works in preparation for this night.

Everyone who played for Auriemma and Dailey were invited back to campus to celebrate both coaches. Both are in their 40th season with the Huskies.

Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Napheesa Collier and Kelly Faris were some of the former greats at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

“Everything about Connecticut basketball is special,” Auriemma said after the game. “The crowd tonight and the fan base, our former players, just everyone here just treats it unlike any other place in the country. So to be able to have that kind of accomplishment here. You couldn’t ask for a better scenario.”

Auriemma has led UConn to 11 NCAA Championships, the most NCAA tournament championships of any head basketball coach. He has guided the Huskies to six perfect seasons since his start in 1985.

The 70-year-old is the only head coach to win at least 1,200 games at one school.

Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski holds the men’s basketball wins record with 1,202 victories.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

