Woman in coma after trying to save golfer Brian Harman’s six-year-old son from drowning

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — American golfer Brian Harman said on Tuesday that a woman is in a coma after trying to save his son from drowning in October.

Speaking to the media ahead of the RSM Classic on St. Simons Island, Georgia, Harman asked for prayers for family friend Cathy Dowdy, who was “injured really badly” while helping to save Harman’s son, who was bodyboarding with a friend before getting dragged out to sea by a rip current.

The incident occurred when Harman was in China and his wife and children were vacationing in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Another man, Crane Cantrell, entered the water and pulled Harman’s son to safety.

“(Dowdy) went in the water after my son,” Harman told reporters, via the PGA Tour. “He’s six. (She) couldn’t get to him … Cathy (got) injured really badly.

“She’s been in a coma for going on six weeks now and so, obviously, our world down here was kind of turned on its head.

“I wanted to use whatever platform I have to bring awareness to what Cathy did, what Crane did,” he explained. “They disregarded their selves, went into the water, saved my son, and how do you thank people like that? I don’t know other than to just say what you think. I think that bravery and doing something like that for people who aren’t your blood is just the most beautiful thing you can do in this life.”

A lifeguard helped Dowdy out of the water and administered CPR before first responders arrived on the beach, according to the St. Johns Citizen.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Dowdy’s family and has raised over $80,000. According to the site, Dowdy was initially taken to a nearby Mayo Clinic but has since been moved closer to home to Select Specialty Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.

Dowdy’s husband Mike said on the GoFundMe page that her “vital organs are okay except they say there is some damage to the brain.”

In the most recent update on November 19, he said: “She is still unconscious and still having some neuro storms. This causes a roller coaster ride with blood pressure and breathing rate. Lately there hasn’t been as many but today was a MONDAY. We need her on an even keel to try and wean her from the vent. Please pray for calmer days ahead.”

Harman added in his press conference that “the outpouring of support we’ve gotten from Glynn County and St. Simons community is another one of the most touching things I’ve ever experienced.”

Harman, 37, is a three-time champion on the PGA Tour. His biggest and most recent victory came at the Open Championship in 2023, the first major title of his career. He is currently the world No. 24 and has a career-high ranking of No. 8, achieved earlier this year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.