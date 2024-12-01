Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence ruled out with concussion after late hit

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was ruled out with a concussion after taking a late hit in the team’s game against the division rival Houston Texans on Sunday.

In the second quarter, Lawrence was hit in the head by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair following a six-yard run. As Lawrence laid on the ground, a scuffle between the two teams broke out.

Al-Shaair was ejected from the game along with Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones for the ensuing fight. Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram received a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.

The 25-year-old Lawrence was eventually taken off the field on a cart and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Lawrence, who is a former first overall pick out of Clemson in 2021, had missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. Entering Sunday’s game, he has thrown for 2,004 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions in nine games played.

The Jaguars are in the midst a disappointing season, coming into Sunday’s game with a 2-9 record.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

