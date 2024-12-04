Lily Yohannes: The 17-year-old star of the US women’s team, by those who know her best

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — At just 17, Lily Yohannes has the soccer world at her feet.

Considered one of most exciting talents in the women’s game, she is already a regular in Ajax’s first-team and is making waves on the international scene.

The teenager recently gave the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) an early Christmas present, having opted to represent her country of birth at international level – she was also being courted by the Netherlands.

In Yohannes, the US has secured itself a true star in the making. Her effortless ability to glide around the pitch – and distinct eye for the spectacular – has demonstrated a talent way beyond her tender years.

But her rise to the top of the women’s game has been no accident, and it’s only just getting started.

Early years

Before the recognition and media attention, Yohannes was just like any other girl growing up in the US, according to her father, Daniel.

Born in Virginia as the youngest of three siblings, Yohannes followed her older brothers into the world of soccer and became totally hooked by the ‘Beautiful Game’ by the time she was three.

Speaking to CNN Sport, her father recalls Yohannes playing soccer with her brothers in the basement of the house, which he had converted into a small pitch with goals at either side.

It was there that the youngster started to develop her competitiveness.

“She just always wanted to be the best and what she does,” her dad said, remembering how she would cry when she lost to her brothers at anything.

“As the youngest sibling, her brothers kind of pushed her around, challenged her, you know, gave her that tough love, in a way.

“Just kind of shaping that mentality for her to be more, you know, competitive and physical.”

Yohannes needed not look far for a soccer role model. Her grandfather played internationally for Ethiopia and became somewhat of a legend after scoring a goal from the halfway line during a match against Ivory Coast in the 1968 Africa Cup of Nations.

Yohannes’ father also enjoyed playing casually and he passed his passion for the sport onto her two older brothers – both of whom are trying to forge a professional career.

Growing up, Yohannes became embroiled in the family passion, becoming somewhat of a student of the game. She would wake her dad up early in the morning to watch European games on the television and it wasn’t long before she graduated from the basement, and started playing on a real pitch.

When she was around five, her dad remembers how she was simply “unstoppable” and would be “dominating” the girls at her age.

In search of competition, he tried to sign her up to an older age category because she was just “too good.”

During the registration process, though, he was told the club wouldn’t usually let the girls play in older age categories. After just one trial, though, Yohannes was accepted to play with girls three years older than herself.

“She was really doing great things. The coaches really liked her and gave her a lot of props. They won championships and tournaments,” her dad told CNN, looking back fondly.

Throughout those early years, either he or Yohannes’ mother would film her matches and provide feedback sessions – a service he also provided his sons.

“I’m a father but also a trainer. I have to give you my feedback,” he said. “I didn’t really hold back then and nothing has really changed today. The difference now is that they’re playing at a higher level, and the clubs make the video recording. I don’t have to record it.”

Dutch influence

When Yohannes was just 10, the family decided to pull up stakes and move to the Netherlands. The move was driven by a desire to expose the children to a different culture and broaden their perspective.

There was also a job opportunity for her dad, so the decision was made to move, initally temporarily.

Another benefit of the switch to Europe was the deep soccer culture which is so firmly embedded in the fabric of the Netherlands – forged by the likes of legendary Dutch player and manager Johan Cruyff, who left such an indelible mark on the game

Yohannes quickly began playing with an amateur boys team called WV-HEDW, a team based in Amsterdam.

Speaking to CNN, WV-HEDW’s current girls team coordinator Dennis Jullens said Yohannes took a season to adapt to the increase in physicality, but then quickly began to establish herself.

“I would say she was above average in a boys team,” Jullens said, speaking about her second season. “We tried to have girls play in boys’ teams, but eventually, the physicality just makes it more difficult. She didn’t have any problems with that.

“She stood out, not only because of her footballing skills, but also the way she played. It wasn’t like she was lurking in the background. She was a dominant player among the boys.

“Her style of playing is very much, ‘You might think I’m young and I’m a girl, but I will show you what I can do.’ I think that was basically her attitude which still shines through in how she plays today.”

WV-HEDW is a partner club of Ajax – it’s based where the old Ajax stadium used to stand – so the Dutch giant was the natural next step for Yohannes.

After joining the club’s academy, she worked up the ranks and earned her first contract with the senior women’s team in 2023. She made an instant impression in her debut season, being named the women’s winner of the Johan Cruyff Award – given to the most talented youngster in the Dutch league.

Emerging at Ajax

During her first season with the senior team, Yohannes struck up a close bond with teammate Ashleigh Weerden – who has since signed for English side Crystal Palace.

The pair became good friends off the pitch and occasionally shared a room while traveling together with Ajax.

“I just felt like her big sister, telling her to close the blinds or to turn off the lights,” Weerden, 25, told CNN Sport.

“When you’re off the pitch with her, she just likes making TikToks. She likes to dance … we played hide and seek in the hotel. It just made me realize, she’s actually just 16, but in the way she plays football, she’s not 16.”

Weerden still remembers Yohannes’ first training session with the team. She had heard about her performances in the youth side, but was still surprised at just how quickly the youngster adapted to the professional game.

“She was good. Like you could see right away that she has a big talent,” Weerden said about her first time seeing Yohannes train.

“Her technique was amazing, the way she feels the game. I didn’t expect that because she was obviously very young, so I was just surprised that she was so mature.

“She’s also very tall already, so she was already very strong and would do well in duals. You just couldn’t get the ball from her.”

Despite Weerden moving clubs earlier this year, the pair are still in regular contact and message almost every day.

While not wanting to put any more pressure on the teenager, Weerdan thinks her friend and former teammate is destined for the very top.

“I always told her to just try to be yourself for as long as possible, and try to stay humble, try to just let your feet do the job,” she said.

“She’s always done that, and if she keeps doing that, then I think she’ll go really far.”

Choosing the US

This season, Yohannes has continued to develop and has played in all eight of Ajax’s league matches, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

For her family, it’s hard to keep up with the rapid rate in which she is climbing the women’s game, but her father says he is just “really grateful” his daughter is being allowed to flourish at Ajax.

Given her performances at club level, it’s no surprise that both the Oranje and USWNT were keen to tie her down.

Earlier this year, Yohannes was called up for the US women and made her debut in a 3-0 win against South Korea in June. The youngster, then only 16, scored within 10 minutes of coming on.

It was further proof that she belonged at the highest level and, after months of courting, she eventually announced her decision to commit to the US in November.

“After much consideration, I have decided to commit to represent my country, the United States. The US is my homeland, my birthplace, and where my extended family resides,” she wrote on Instagram.

“These strong connections have driven me to honor my roots and proudly commit to US Soccer. I am excited and eager to continue putting in the work and earn my place on the team.”

USWNT’s head coach Emma Hayes was delighted by Yohannes’ decision but warned against putting too much expectation on the teenager’s shoulders.

It’s hard, though, not to imagine the midfielder being a pivotal part of the project as Hayes looks to rebuild the Olympic champion to its former glory.

Yohannes was called up to USWNT’s two latest friendlies. While she was an unused substitute agai﻿nst England on Saturday, she came on as a second-half substitute against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

As if to underline her potential importance to the project, she was involved in the buildup of her team’s winning goal less than five minutes after being introduced to the match.

For Yohannes’ family, though, the focus is on keeping her feet firmly on the ground, as her profile continues to rise.

“Things move really fast, and you know, we are incredibly proud of Lily’s accomplishment at a very young age,” her dad Daniel said.

“We’re always mindful that football is a process, and there’s no real shortcut to reaching the top. Everyone has to put the work in to reach their full potential.”

