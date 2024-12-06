Los Angeles Lakers’ rookie reportedly finalizing shoe deal with ‘hero’ Steph Curry’s brand

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Sometimes meeting your heroes actually does work in your favor despite what people say.

Los Angeles Lakers’ G-League guard Quincy Olivari is finalizing a shoe deal with Stephen Curry’s Under Armour Curry Brand, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Olivari has previously described the four-time NBA champion as his “hero.”

The 23-year-old Olivari, who is on a two-way deal with the team, played against Curry and Golden State Warriors in a preseason game.

With his hero looking on, Olivari put on his best Curry impression, finishing the game with 22 points while making five three-pointers.

Curry did not play in the game.

Per Charania, Olivari’s agent, Darrell Comer of Tandem, has been in talks with Curry Brand officials in “recent weeks.”

CNN has reached out to Comer and Curry Brand but did not immediately hear back.

Following the October 18 game, Olivari told reporters that the 2022 NBA Finals MVP told him that he liked “his game” and then got emotional while talking about the moment.

“It’s crazy because I’ve liked him since I was in sixth grade. I don’t even know what to say, man,” Olivari said. “That’s my favorite player ever. … I had his jersey. He signed it twice. I used to sleep under that jersey. I just want to be like him so bad.”

While wiping away tears, the former Xavier University player said the Warriors star gave him a signed pair of his shoes.

“That meant the world to me,” he said.

While Olivari has yet to appear in a regular season game with the Lakers, he has played in five games with their G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, averaging 21.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.