Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes NFL history in thrilling loss to Los Angeles Rams

(CNN) — Despite a 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen can hang is hat on one thing.

Making history.

The 28-year-old did something no other NFL player has done – ever – becoming the first player with three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in a single game.

Allen threw for 342 yards – including TD strikes of 41, 51 and 21 yards – and rushed for 82 yards – including three 1-yard TD runs – as the Bills suffered their first loss in more than two months. The last one was on October 6 to the Houston Texans.

The seven-year pro led a dazzling comeback with the Bills down 38-21 entering the fourth quarter.

Allen beat the Rams defense via the ground and air to make it a 38-35 game with just over eight minutes left.

However, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who finished with 320 yards passing, has been in this situation many times and engineered an almost 7-minute drive, culminating with a 19-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver to Puka Nacua to extend the LA lead to 44-35, following a missed extra point.

Except Allen and company weren’t going to roll over without a fight.

After the LA kickoff, the two-time Pro Bowler led a 54-second drive that ended with Allen’s third rushing touchdown of the game, making it 44-42.

But the Rams would recover the onside kick and run out the clock to give Los Angeles its first win over Buffalo since 2012.

Both teams put on an offensive masterclass, combining for 86 points, 902 yards and 12 touchdowns.

After the game, a disappointed Allen told reporters that it was a “total team loss in all three phases” but that it all started with him.

“Hate losing,” Allen said. “You lose by two, you lose by 100 – it don’t matter. You’re still losing. Offensively we got to find way to score before the half and score after the half so we didn’t do our part either.”

While Allen’s historic day on the field didn’t result in a win, his performance might have made fantasy football players happy.

His 51.88 fantasy points are the most by a quarterback since at least 1950, according to NFL Fantasy Football.

With the loss, the Bills fall to 10-3, but they had already clinched the AFC East divison following last week’s win over the San Francisco 49ers in the snow.

The Bills face a showdown with the NFC-leading Lions in Detroit next week.

