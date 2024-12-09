Scottie Scheffler caps famous year with Hero World Challenge win

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Scottie Scheffler capped one of the most dominant seasons in golf history by retaining the Hero World Challenge, cruising to a six-shot victory at Tiger Woods’ invitational event in the Bahamas.

His win at the Albany Golf Club marked Scheffler’s ninth title of 2024, giving him a win rate of 43%. The 28-year-old also becomes the first player since Tiger Woods in 2009 to remain the world No. 1 for an entire calendar year, per AP.

Scheffler’s season includes gold at the Paris Olympics, victory in the FedEx Cup and the second Masters title of his career.

The American, who hadn’t played since winning the Tour Championship on September 1, will next compete in the 2024 edition of “The Match,” where he will partner Rory McIlroy to take on LIV golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in Las Vegas.

“It’s very satisfying,” Scheffler told NBC after winning the Hero World Challenge. “I did a lot of good stuff today on the course, played a really solid round of golf.

“I got off to a good start and it feels nice to take a little break and come back and continue to play some pretty solid golf. I’m very pleased with the results of this week.

“I’ll go home, celebrate Christmas with the family and we’ve got The Match next week in Vegas, so that should be a lot of fun as well, some good competition.

“Overall, just head home tonight, try and get some rest and continue to work on the stuff I’ve been working on this off-season to get ready for next season.”

Scheffler, who also became a father in 2024, recorded a bogey-free final round of nine-under par to finish on 25-under and tie the tournament record at the Albany course.

Tom Kim finished a distant second on 19-under and Justin Thomas, who led by a shot heading into the final round but remains without a win in more than two years, was third on 18-under.

Scheffler almost immediately surged ahead of Thomas after recording three birdies over the first four holes, before stamping his authority on the victory by making another four birdies across the final six holes.

Scheffler also becomes only the third player to win back-to-back Hero World Challenge titles after Woods and Viktor Hovland.

