Austrian national team soccer player suffers skull fracture during ‘assault’

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Austrian international soccer player Guido Burgstaller has been hospitalized with a fractured skull after being assaulted in Vienna, his club Rapid Vienna said in a statement.

Rapid said Burgstaller, who has played 26 times for the Austria national team, was “attacked by an unknown assailant” in the city center of the country’s capital over the weekend, adding the 35-year-old is expected to be out of action for “several months.”

Burgstaller suffered “a basal skull fracture after a fall caused by a brutal blow,” Rapid’s statement said.

It added: “Guido was immediately examined and taken to hospital in the Austrian capital. Unfortunately he will have to remain under medical supervision for a while.

“Everyone at SK Rapid wishes their colleague and friend a smooth and speedy recovery, and we trust the relevant authorities to bring the as yet unknown perpetrator to justice swiftly. We would ask you to respect the privacy of Guido and his family at this time.

“SK Rapid will naturally offer our full support to Guido on his road to what will hopefully be a speedy recovery.”

CNN has reached out to Vienna police for comment.

Burgstaller previously played for Schalke in the Bundesliga, Germany’s top division, and had a brief spell with Cardiff City in the English Championship.

Burgstaller has scored two goals for Austria and last played for the national team in October 2023.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.