Giannis Antetokounmpo named MVP after leading Milwaukee Bucks to NBA Cup title

(CNN) — The Milwaukee Bucks won the second annual NBA Cup after stifling the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Bucks foward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a dominating performance, finishing with a triple-double, 26 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists at T-Mobile Arena. He also had three blocks and two steals.

The eight-time NBA All-Star was named the Most Valuable Player of the in-season tournament.

“No matter win or lose, we know we were going to leave Vegas a better team. I’m so proud of this group,” the two-time NBA MVP said after the game. “We came out in the third quarter. We set the tone. We played great team basketball. We were moving the ball. Guys were making shots, but most importantly, we were competing defensively.”

The Bucks blew the game open in the second half, outscoring the Thunder 26-14 in the third quarter after leading by only one pont at the half, 51-50.

Milwaukee guard Damian Lillard had 23 points as the Bucks went undefeated in tournament play.

“It’s something that we wanted to win,” Lillard said. “For us to be back again and then we end up playing against a younger team, a hungry team, number one in the West, they defend well, they do everything well. … I just thought the way we played as a group and how we were able to do it what felt the best.”

The Bucks lost in last season’s NBA Cup semifinals to the Indiana Pacers.

With the victory, the Bucks walk away with $514,971 apiece. The Thunder players will each receive $205,988 as runners-up.

Meanwhile, the Thunder struggled offensively, scoring just 31 points in the second half. Oklahoma City shot a dismal 5–of-32 from the three point line.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third leading scorer in the league, had 21 points on 8-of-24 shooting.

Last season, the Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural NBA Cup championship as LeBron James was named MVP.

