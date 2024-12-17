Youngest ever chess world champion Gukesh Dommaraju returns home to rock star welcome in India

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Gukesh Dommaraju returned home to jubilant scenes at Chennai International Airport on Monday having become the youngest ever chess world champion last week.

The 18-year-old beat defending champion Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in their best-of-14 final in Singapore on Thursday after the Chinese player blundered in the final game.

Draped in the Indian flag and holding his trophy, Gukesh was met by hundreds of fans upon returning to his home city.

“Thank you for all the support. It means a lot to bring back the trophy to India,” he told reporters. “I hope we can have a great time in the next few days celebrating together.”

“You guys are amazing,” he said of his fans. “You gave me so much energy. Looking forward to meeting you all.”

Gukesh’s welcome resembled that of a rock star or famous cricketer, with confetti, banners, crowds singing his name and even men on stilts. The champion arrived and left in a personalized car, decorated with the words: “The new king in the kingdom of chess!”

The 18-year-old landed in Chennai having also completed a bungee jump in Singapore to celebrate his victory.

Gukesh broke into tears upon winning the final match against Ding last week, becoming the youngest world champion by more than four years. The record was previously held by chess legend Garry Kasparov, who was 22 years old when he won his first world title in 1985.

The 18-year-old is also just the second Indian player to have claimed the title, following five-time world champion Viswanathan “Vishy” Anand, who also grew up in Chennai.

The newly crowned champion is expected to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in December, according to The Guardian.

Modi congratulated Gukesh on his victory on Thursday, calling the win “historic and exemplary.”

“This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination,” he continued. “His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence.”

