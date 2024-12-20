Netflix purchases US broadcasting rights for next two FIFA Women’s World Cups

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — The next two editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup will air in the United States exclusively on Netflix in 2027 and 2031, according to a joint statement Friday from FIFA and Netflix.

“This is a landmark moment for sports media rights,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Brazil will host the next tournament in 2027, while the 2031 host has yet to be awarded by FIFA.

“This agreement sends a strong message about the real value of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the global women’s game,” Infantino continued. “FIFA and Netflix partnering together makes this a truly historic day for broadcasting and for women’s football.”

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

“Bringing this iconic tournament to Netflix isn’t just about streaming matches, it’s also about celebrating the players, the culture and the passion driving the global rise of women’s sport,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria.

This announcement marks the latest foray into live sports for the streaming giant.

Earlier this year, Netflix made a three-year deal to broadcast the NFL’s Christmas Day games, beginning with a pair of matchups airing Wednesday when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans tilt.

Last month, Netflix announced that Beyoncé would perform at the halftime show of the game between the Ravens and Texans.

“Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live — tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports and more,” Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria said when the NFL deal was announced.

Netflix made waves in the boxing world in November with its match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, the type of event previously reserved for pay-per-view.

The streaming platform later said the Tyson-Paul fight was streamed by 60 million households around the world.

Beginning in 2025, Netflix will also become the home of WWE’s flagship Monday Night Raw program in a 10-year deal valued at more than $5 billion.

FIFA and Netflix say the upcoming women’s World Cups “will be the first competition to be acquired in full by Netflix, which further reinforces the tournament’s status as the single biggest women’s sporting event on the planet.”

More than two million people watched on FOX and Telemundo as Spain defeated England to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup, according to the Associated Press.

The United States women’s national team made an early exit in 2023 after falling to Sweden in the Round of 16. The USWNT’s four matches averaged nearly 3.8 million viewers in 2023, according to FOX.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.