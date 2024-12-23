Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell suffered dislocated knee, a torn ACL and other damage, head coach DeMeco Ryans said

By Jill Martin and Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is out for the rest of the season after suffering a dislocated knee, torn ACL and other damage, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said to reporters Monday.

In Houston’s 27-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Dell sustained his injuries while catching a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud in the third quarter.

After hauling in the ball, Dell remained down clutching his left knee. Replays showed that Dell’s leg appeared to bend in an awkward direction after it was pinned under teammate Jared Wayne in a tangle of bodies as he made the catch.

The moment left his teammates visibly shaken. Numerous Texans players were in tears, with close friend Stroud appearing particularly distraught.

The normally raucous Arrowhead Stadium fell silent as medical personnel attended to Dell on the field. Dell was taken off the field on a cart with his injured leg in a vacuum splint and then transported to a local hospital.

Dell traveled back to Houston on Sunday.

Surgery for Dell will be “soon,” Ryans said.

The Texans have a quick turnaround and will face the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.

