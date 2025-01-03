‘I want to get my joy back’: Jimmy Butler indicates he wants a trade away from the Miami Heat

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Jimmy Butler has indicated that he would like to be traded by the Miami Heat, telling a press conference: “I want to get my joy back.”

Speaking after the Heat’s 128-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, the six-time NBA All-Star was asked whether he will be able to find that joy in Miami.

“Probably not,” he replied.

Butler was subdued during the game, scoring nine points and playing none of the fourth quarter, the same as in Wednesday’s 119-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. The 35-year-old, who spent much of each game standing in the corner on offense, took six shots against the Pacers and just five against the Pelicans.

“I felt like I did my job, or at least what my job is now,” Butler said of Thursday’s defeat.

“But that’s not what I’m used to being. I haven’t been that since my first, second, third year in the league, where I just went out there and played defense. But I competed, I guarded, I tried not to let my man score. But that’s what I’m doing now,” he continued.

“What do I want to see happen? I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball. And wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon. I want to get my joy back. I’m happy here, off the court. But I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop, and I want to help this team win. Right now, I’m not doing that.”

CNN has reached out to Butler’s agent and the Heat for comment.

Following the press conference, ESPN’s Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst reported that Butler had informed the Heat of his desire to be traded. The veteran reportedly will continue to take part in all team activities and does not plan to give a list of preferred destinations.

The news comes just over a week after Heat president Pat Riley categorically ruled out trading the star.

“We usually don’t comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches,” he said in a statement on December 26.

“Therefore, we will make it clear – we are not trading Jimmy Butler.”

It remains to be seen whether Riley will soften his stance ahead of the trade deadline on February 6.

Riley and Butler have had a difficult relationship since May, according to ESPN, when the six-time NBA All-Star indicated that Miami would not have lost its first-round playoff series to the Boston Celtics had he not been missing with a knee injury.

“If you’re not on the court playing against Boston, or on the court playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut,” Riley responded at his end-of-season press conference.

This season, Butler is still posting respectable numbers. He is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, while shooting a career-high 55.2% from the field.

The Heat are 17-15 and sixth in the Eastern Conference, two wins worse off than they were at this point last season.

