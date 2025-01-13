Coco Gauff writes message of support for Los Angeles after winning in Australian Open first round

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — After winning her first round match at this year’s Australian Open, Coco Gauff sent a message back to Los Angeles where the wildfires continue to cause widespread devastation.

Firefighters are now said to be in a critical stage of their almost week-long battle against deadly blazes across LA County. Crews have reported progress but officials say the fire threat will remain very high as dangerous winds return this week.

Officials say that at least 24 people have died, and dozens are missing.

US star Gauff beat her compatriot Sofia Kenin 6-3 6-3 on Sunday, before writing on a camera lens as she made her way off the court: “Stay strong LA, thank you firefighters.”

Gauff is one of the favorites to win the title in Melbourne and made light work of what could have been a tricky opening round.

Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, beat Gauff at Wimbledon 18 months ago but much has changed since then. The 20-year-old is now in great form and is the leading light for the US at this year’s grand slam.

“It was a tough match for me today. I knew going in it was going to be difficult, but I’m happy with how I played,” Gauff said in her post-match interview.

“I maybe could’ve served some second serves better but I was struggling to see the ball so I’m just happy I was able to manage through that today.”

Gauff will play Britain’s Jodie Burrage in the next round.

While the fires have not stopped America’s top stars from participating in the first grand slam of the new season, it has impacted some of the players at the tournament. Croatian star Donna Vekic, for instance, is competing in Australia without her coach Pam Shriver, who is back in LA supporting her family.

Shriver, a former US tennis star, wrote on Instagram that her house was still standing but that she was staying in a hotel room.

“It’s a very difficult situation for her,” Vekic told reporters after beating France’s Diane Parry on Sunday.

“She’s home in LA. Her house is OK for now, but so many have lost everything, and it’s a horrible situation.”

Top players through

Gauff is joined in the next round of the tournament by compatriot Jessica Pegula, who thrashed Australian wildcard Maya Joint 6-3 6-0 in a dominant display on Sunday.

Meanwhile, world No. 2 Iga Świątek looked impressive as she beat Czech player Kateřina Siniaková in straight sets.

After the game, Świątek also wrote a message to those impacted by the wildfires. “Sending my love to Malibu and LA,” she scribbled on a camera lens on the side of the court.

There were also no surprises for some of the favorites in the men’s draw as world No. 1 Jannik Sinner beat Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in straight sets to reach the second round and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz also made light work of his opening match, beating Alexander Shevchenko without dropping a set.

However, 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, a finalist in Melbourne two years ago, suffered a surprise defeat against American Alex Michelsen as he lost 7-5 6-3 2-6 6-4.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.