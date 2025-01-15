GOP-led House votes to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports

Originally Published: 14 JAN 25 14:48 ET

Updated: 14 JAN 25 15:05 ET

By Clare Foran and Haley Talbot, CNN

(CNN) — The House voted on Tuesday to pass a GOP-led bill that would ban transgender athletes from women’s and girls’ sports at federally funded schools and educational institutions.

The legislation is expected to next be taken up by the GOP-controlled Senate. The House vote was 218 to 206 with two Democrats voting in favor and one Democrat voting “present.” Reps. Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar of Texas were the two Democrats who voted for the bill and Rep. Don Davis of North Carolina was the present vote.

Republicans put attacks on Democrats over transgender issues front and center in competitive races during the last election cycle, including at the top of the ticket with President-elect Donald Trump.

In the aftermath of Trump’s White House win, some Democrats have said their party must do more to address potential voter concerns.

This isn’t the first time congressional Republicans have advanced this piece of legislation.