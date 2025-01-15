Jack Hoffman, who won an ESPY for viral University of Nebraska TD run, dies of brain cancer at 19

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Jack Hoffman, who captured the nation’s heart in 2013 when he scored a 69-yard touchdown at a University of Nebraska spring game at age seven, died of brain cancer, the Team Jack Foundation announced “with heavy hearts” Wednesday. He was 19.

“Jack passed away after a long and hard-fought battle with brain cancer, a journey that inspired countless lives and left a legacy of hope, strength, and resilience. Through his battle, Jack touched lives far and wide,” the social media post reads.

In October, medical tests confirmed new and more aggressive tumors had developed, the AP reports.

“Jack may no longer be with us in person, but his legacy lives on in the work of the Team Jack Foundation, in the lives of the children and families we’ve helped, and in the hope he gave to so many,” the statement continued. “While we mourn his passing, we also find comfort in knowing that Jack is now reunited with his father, Andy, in heaven.

“Jack Hoffman, you will always be our hero.”

Hoffman was diagnosed with brain cancer when he was five.

The family started the Team Jack Foundation to rally support for Jack and to raise money for pediatric brain cancer research and provide nationwide awareness for the disease.

Hoffman was a freshman majoring in political science at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The school shared its “profound sadness” in a social media post.

“Jack made a significant impact on our campus in his short time here,” the X post reads. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Hoffman’s parents took their son to his first Nebraska football game on his fifth birthday in 2010 and “he has been a Cornhusker football fan his entire life,” the foundation’s website said.

The University of Nebraska athletic department expressed its condolences.

“Jack Hoffman embodied what it means to be a Husker every day through his courage, fight, and inspiration. We are heartbroken by his loss and send all our love to the Hoffman family.”

The famous touchdown run in front of a crowd of more the 60,000 cheering fans in April 2013 earned Hoffman an ESPY award for “Best Moment” that year.

Shortly after the special experience, the then-first grader told CNN, “It felt great.”

During that interview, his father added, “There was a lot of emotion. It was just a really exciting opportunity for Jack, and for really the whole family. It was really just an incredible, incredible day.”

Hoffman would later spend time with then-President Barack Obama in the Oval Office. Obama signed a football for him.

Eight years later, his father, Andrew Hoffman, would succumb to cancer in March 2021 after being diagnosed with glioblastoma in July 2020.

