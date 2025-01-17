Manchester United and Scotland icon Denis Law dead at age 84

By Homero De La Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — Denis Law, the iconic former Manchester United striker and the only Scottish player to win the Ballon d’Or, has died at the age of 84, the club confirmed on Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace,” the Law family said in a statement, via the club.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently.

“We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you.”

Law, affectionately known as “The King,” was the last surviving member of United’s ‘Holy Trinity’, formed alongside Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best. During his over decade-long career at Old Trafford, the Scottish forward scored 237 goals in 404 appearances, making him the club’s third all-time leading scorer, behind Wayne Rooney and Charlton.

Law’s brilliance on the pitch helped United secure several major trophies, including the FA Cup in 1963, where he scored in the final against Leicester City, and First Division titles in 1965 and 1967.

Although he missed the club’s historic European Cup triumph in 1968 due to knee surgery, Law played a vital role in the team’s journey to becoming the first English club to win the prestigious trophy. United manager Sir Matt Busby visited Law bedside at the hospital the following day, bringing the European Cup trophy with him.

The Scottish forward was immortalized as one of the club’s all-time greats, alongside Best and Charlton with a statue outside Old Trafford. Remarkably, he remains the only player in the club’s history to have two statues dedicated to him outside the stadium.

Law was awarded the Ballon d’Or in 1964 after scoring a club-record 46-goals in the 1963-64 season for the Red Devils, in addition to scoring 11 goals in seven appearances for his country and scoring a goal for the Rest of the World side against England in the Football Association Centenary match at Wembley in 1963.

“The whole of Manchester, including everyone at City, is mourning with you. Rest in peace, Denis. Our thoughts are with Denis’ family and friends at this difficult time,” Manchester City said in a statement on Friday.

In his international career, Law finished as the joint-highest scorer for Scotland with 30 goals in 55 caps, tied with Kenny Dalglish.

In addition to his time at United, Law played for Huddersfield Town, Manchester City and Italian side Torino.

After leaving Manchester United in 1973, Law joined City for a second spell, where he memorably scored a backheel goal against United in 1974 – a goal that contributed to the Red Devils’ relegation that season.

He retired from football after 1974 World Cup finals in West Germany. He was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2002 and named the best Scottish footballer ever in 2003.

In 2016, Law was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for services to football and charity.

“All at Huddersfield Town are profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of Denis Law,” Huddersfield Town said in a statement.

“A legend of not only our great Club, but an immortal of the sport as a whole, he will be deeply missed and his memory cherished by us all.

“Our collective thoughts are with Denis’ family and loved ones at this time.”

In 2021, the Aberdeen-born striker revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia.

“On behalf of European football, we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Denis Law,” European governing body UEFA said in a statement.

“One of Scottish football’s true greats, he was a Ballon d’Or winner in 1964 before lifting the European Cup with Manchester United in 1968. Rest in peace, Denis.”

