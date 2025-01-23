Ravens tight end Mark Andrews ‘gutted’ after pivotal NFL playoff drop in loss to Bills

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews broke his silence after the team’s heartbreaking 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the NFL divisional round on Sunday.

The 29-year-old had himself a game to forget. He faced criticism on social media from fans after a critical late fumble and a dropped game-tying two-point conversion that secured Buffalo’s win.

“It’s impossible to adequately express how I feel,” Andrews wrote in a social media post Thursday. “I’m absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday. I’m devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans. I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else. That is why it’s taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly.

“Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I’ve felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward. I thank everyone who has shown me and our team genuine support these past several days.”

Ravens coaches and players came to the defense of Andrews including John Harbaugh.

“There’s nobody that has more heart and cares more or fights more than Mark,” Harbaugh told reporters. “We wouldn’t be here without Mark Andrews. … Mark will handle it fantastic like he always does, because he’s a high-character person, he’s a tough person, and he’s a good person. I’m proud of him just like I’m proud of all the guys.”

The support for Andrews traveled far, including fans from the Ravens opponents last Sunday.

Bills fans started a GoFundMe to raise money for Breakthrough TD1, a diabetes research and advocacy organization. Andrews is a type-1 diabetic.

The donations so far have surpassed $100,000.

“Despite the negativity, I’ve seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization,” Andrews continued.

“Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there’s still a lot of light in this world. I’m now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it. #GodBless”

Andrews was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft out of University of Oklahoma. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and finished this season with 673 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.