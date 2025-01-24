Las Vegas Raiders hiring Pete Carroll to be team’s new head coach, per reports

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Pete Carroll to be the team’s head coach, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first reported the news. CNN has reached out to the Raiders for comment.

According to Schefter, Carroll and the Raiders agreed to terms on a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option.

Carroll, 73, has been out of a job for a year having left the Seattle Seahawks last year after 14 seasons with the team.

Carroll led the team to two Super Bowls, including winning the franchise’s only championship title with victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

He is one of three head coaches to have led teams to both a college national title – doing so with USC – and won a Super Bowl, along with Barry Switzer and Jimmy Johnson.

Carroll has also previously been the head coach of the New York Jets and New England Patriots.

He replaces Antonio Pierce, who was fired after Week 18 following a 4-13 record in his only full season in charge. Carroll is the Raiders’ fifth head coach since moving from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020.

All four teams in the Raiders’ AFC West division now have experienced veteran head coaches, with Carroll joining Andy Reid, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton on the sidelines. The four combined have nine Super Bowl appearances.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.