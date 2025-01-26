Teenage snowboarder Hiroto Ogiwara makes history by landing remarkable first ever 2340

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Japanese snowboarder Hiroto Ogiwara made history at the X Games in Aspen on Friday by landing the first known 2340 in a competition, an incredible trick which consists of rotating six and a half times in the air.

Taking part in the men’s snowboard Big Air event, the 19-year-old took off from his jump and immediately began spinning, his hands gripping the board, before he landed perfectly, despite crashing into the crowd while celebrating.

He was still celebrating as he picked himself up off the snow, taking in the frenzied cheers of the fans watching.

“I am the first in the world to do that. I’ve never been as happy as this,” Ogiwara said afterwards, per Olympics.com. “It was really the greatest moment. It felt as if I used every ounce of energy I had.”

For his history-making 2340 mute grab, the judges awarded Ogiwara an almost-perfect 97.33 to hand him the gold medal, almost three points ahead of his compatriot Taiga Hasegawa in second. New Zealand’s Rocco Jamieson rounded out the podium another three points back in third.

Then, on Saturday, Italy’s Miro Tabanelli made history by landing the world’s first known 2340 in a ski competition. Like Ogiwara, the trick secured him the gold medal with a score of 98.00 ahead of New Zealand’s Luca Harrington and Austria’s Matěj Švancer.

