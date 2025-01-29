Jason Kelce reveals whether he’s supporting brother Travis or former team Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Just like two years ago, there are split loyalties in Super Bowl LIX for Jason Kelce.

The NFL’s season finale on February 9 in New Orleans will see his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, including his brother Travis.

The two teams faced off in Super Bowl LVII, the first championship game ever to feature two brothers playing on opposing squads, with Travis and the Chiefs ending up victorious in Arizona that time.

Jason has since retired but, having spent his whole 13-year playing career with the Eagles, has split allegiances between the two franchises.

And speaking on Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast which he co-hosts with Travis, Jason revealed where his loyalties stand a little over a week and a half away from Super Bowl LIX.

“Here’s the biggest thing. Obviously, you’re my brother. I’ll always root for my brother. That’s the reality of it,” Jason, wearing an Eagles hat and jacket, explained. “Even though I’m decked out in Eagles gear, I’m always rooting for Travis.

“But, there’s a lot of people in the Philadelphia organization – whether it’s players, coaches, people in the building – that feel like extended family to me, especially my former offensive linemen. Like (right tackle) Lane Johnson feels like a brother in a lot of ways. I’m rooting for those guys too. I’m rooting for Philadelphia and I’m rooting for Travis Kelce. That’s the reality of it. Not matter what on game day, I’m going to be happy for one of those sides and I’m going to be sad for the other side.”

He also went on to acknowledge the similarities between the last time the two teams played in the Super Bowl, recognizing that it will probably be a “little bit less intense” as he won’t be on the field this time.

“I think it’s going to be very similar, I really do. I live in Philadelphia, I still go to the facilities on a very regular basis,” he said. “I still feel like I am a Philadelphia Eagle and that I’m a part of all these people who root and cheer our team.

“So I would be lying if I said I don’t want the Eagles to win, but I also want Travis Kelce to win. That’s a long-winded way of saying I just want to see a good football game, whoever wins.”

Travis suggested Jason needed a half-and-half jumper similar to the one their mother Donna wore to Super Bowl LVII – with one half the green Eagles and the other the red Chiefs – but Jason quickly shut down the idea, saying he cannot wear red.

When asked about how he’s feeling in the build-up to his fifth Super Bowl, Travis said he was “feeling great.”

“Life is amazing. It’s a crazy feeling to be this fortunate in a game that you’ve been playing your entire life, man,” the 35-year-old Chiefs tight end said.

“I’ve had a lot of heartbreak, I’ve had a lot of times where it hasn’t been this sweet and right now, I’m just riding the high of living this dream out with my brothers and everybody in Kansas City.”

