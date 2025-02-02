Claressa Shields seeks to complete one of boxing’s greatest achievements

By Patrick Snell and Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Claressa Shields oozed confidence ahead of her heavyweight world title fight on Sunday, shutting down any possibility that her opponent Danielle Perkins could win.

The American, who nicknames herself the GWOAT or “Greatest Woman of All Time,” is seeking to become the undisputed world champion in three different weight classes, an extraordinary achievement.

“If Danielle don’t keep her hands up, she’s gonna get put on her back pockets,” Shields told CNN’s Patrick Snell before the fight.

The 29-year-old still holds an undefeated 15-0 professional record ahead of her fight against Perkins, who also boasts an undefeated record, though with only five wins. Shields has already won a world title in five different divisions.

She will now face Perkins for the undisputed heavyweight world title in Flint, Michigan – Shields’ hometown which featured in “The Fire Inside,” a recently released biopic depicting her upbringing.

“After having your movie all over the world … then to go home and fight in Flint, it doesn’t make sense to go anywhere else at this time,” Shields said.

How to watch

Shields and Perkins’ fight will air live on DAZN as part of the main card which will begin at 7.30pm ET.

Testament to the confidence she possesses, Shields also told CNN she could beat YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul let alone her opponent Perkins, if such a fight between a male and female boxer were to exist.

“Jake Paul cannot beat me in a fight,” the American boxer told CNN’s Patrick Snell. “Anybody who thinks that needs to just go and wash their face and brush their teeth and kind of wake up and smell the real air in the world.

“I’m not a small woman, and I box very well. I box like a man. I don’t think Jake Paul would accept the fight with me which I think is cool. But if he ever wants to get in the ring and spar, I could teach him a couple of things because I don’t have to be worried about anything with Jake Paul. He is growing and getting better as a fighter but it’s just levels.”

Though Shields is four inches shorter than Perkins, she goes into this fight as the overwhelming favorite to claim yet another title.

Becoming the undisputed women’s world heavyweight title would mark the latest achievement in Shields’ career, which began back in 2012 when she won an Olympic gold medal aged just 17 years old. Since then, she has helped to change women’s boxing.

“Now, I feel like the world is ready for me,” Shields said. “I can endorse my sponsorships, people are supporting me … people understand that boxing is not just a man’s sport, it’s a sport and that women can be passionate about what they do.”

