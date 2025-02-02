Luka Doncic breaks silence following trade from Dallas Mavericks: ‘I wanted so badly to bring you a championship’

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — In his first comments since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier Sunday, NBA superstar Luka Doncic penned a thank you letter to the Dallas Mavericks, their fans and the city of Dallas.

“Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level,” Doncic wrote in a post on X. “I thought I’d spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship. The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of. For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home.”

In one of the most stunning trades in league history, the Lakers acquired Doncic, as well as Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and the Lakers’ 2029 first-round draft pick.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first broke the news of the blockbuster trade on Saturday, citing sources.

“In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed,” Doncic continued. “Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best moments, but also for lifting me up when I needed it most.”

Doncic, 25, is currently out with a calf injury but has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in 22 games with the Mavericks this season.

Doncic added: “To all the organizations I’ve worked with throughout the Dallas community, thank you for letting me contribute to your important work and join you in bringing light to those who need it. As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home.”

A part of the three-team deal, the Utah Jazz are acquiring Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 Los Angeles Clippers second-round draft pick, and a 2025 Mavericks second-round pick to round out the trade.

The five-time All-Star said he was “grateful” for the opportunity to play in Los Angeles alongside LeBron James.

“Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy, passion and goal – to win championships.,” Doncic said.

Per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks had “major concerns” with Doncic’s conditioning and impending potential supermax contract extension. Even with those concerns going public, it’s still a shocking decision by the organization – Doncic was on the All-NBA Team for the last five years and made five consecutive All Star teams before this season when he’s been limited by injury.

“Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” Doncic posted.

While there is no timetable for Doncic’s return to the court, the Lakers are next scheduled to play on Tuesday against crosstown rivals Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome.

