MMA fighter Taylor Swift on the trouble he faces sharing a name with a global superstar

By Ben Church and Don Riddell, CNN

(CNN) — One is an American superstar boasting hundreds of millions of social media followers, the other is an amateur fighter from England who works part-time as an electrician, but these two people share one very important thing in common – both are called Taylor Swift.

Sharing a name with a global megastar might be a bonus for some, but for a rising mixed martial arts (MMA) star, it can make things a little awkward.

“Once I started fighting, there was no avoiding it. It literally gets shouted out in the arena,” Swift (the MMA fighter) told CNN Sport’s Don Riddell.

“It gets the odd little chuckle from a few people from the crowd. At weigh-ins as well, especially at amateur (level), all the fighters are in the same room and they get called up. As soon as mine is called, it gets a few laughs.”

Swift, 21, has seen his profile rocket in recent weeks after people discovered his rather special name. He’s been peppered with requests from the media but has decided to embrace the newfound fame.

Swift said he became aware of the other Swift’s music when he was around 10 years old, and explained it’s something he’s struggled to shake off as he got older, and she got more famous.

He said it’s particularly problematic in places such as doctors’ waiting rooms, when he’s waiting for the inevitable jokes as soon as his name is called.

While admitting he’s not a huge fan of her music, he said people still try to persuade him to use her songs while walking out to his fights – although he’s so far resisted that.

Swift is very much in the infancy of his MMA career having only had four fights to date – with another coming up on March 8.

He knows all too well that he has plenty to learn but still holds lofty ambitions of one day turning professional and even making it to the UFC.

“You have to have a lot of heart, especially as an amateur. It can be very tiring,” he said, explaining he tried other forms of fighting before his love story with MMA began.

“It’s very real. It’s very in the moment. It’s like a sort of out of body experience, but you don’t have time to think about it when someone is trying to punch your head in. It’s one of the best feelings in the world, especially when you’re winning.”

Swift said he has no desire to change his name and has learnt to style it out, hoping it might attract more sponsors to help his career in the future.

He’s also keen to learn lessons from his slightly more famous counterpart, especially when it comes to performing in front of a crowd.

That said, if he ever did meet the other Swift, he said he would have one tiny request.

“I’d ask if she could change her name for starters,” he laughed. “Might ask her to borrow some followers as well.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.