How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

(CNN) — After 157 days of drama, it all comes down to this: Super Bowl LIX is finally here.

Thirty-two teams started out, but only two remain: the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, who will face off at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

The matchup is a repeat of Super Bowl LVII, in which the Chiefs claimed an exhilarating 38-35 win. Kansas City followed that up with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers last year, which means the team has the opportunity to do something that no NFL team has ever done – a three-peat.

However, the Chiefs will have to overcome an Eagles team that absolutely crushed the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game, and – in Saquon Barkley – has one of the best running backs of all time.

Here’s how to keep track of all of the action.

How to watch

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

If you haven’t been lucky enough to get hold of a ticket, those in the US can watch the game on FOX, or via streaming app Tubi. The pregame show is available on both, starting at 1 p.m. ET. Spanish telecast will be available for viewers on FOX Deportes, Tubi and Telemundo.

In the United Kingdom, the game is available to watch on Sky Sports, where coverage begins at 10 p.m. GMT, or on ITV, where the show begins at 10:45 p.m. GMT.

Viewers around the world can watch through the NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

Where is Super Bowl LIX being played?

Super Bowl LIX will be held in the Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints.

Since it opened in 1975, the Superdome has hosted seven Super Bowls, most recently the Baltimore Ravens’ 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in 2013. The Eagles have played in one Super Bowl in the stadium, losing 27-10 to the Oakland Raiders in 1981.

The 76,468-capacity stadium has a storied history outside of football as well, having hosted everything from iconic Muhammad Ali victories to an address by Pope John Paul II to, infamously, evacuees affected by Hurricane Katrina.

This year’s Sugar Bowl, which is held annually at the Superdome, was delayed by a day after 14 people were killed and dozens injured when a driver rammed a pickup truck into a crowd during New Year’s celebrations on Bourbon Street, less than a mile from the stadium. The attacker also died.

How did the teams reach the Super Bowl?

As the AFC No. 1 seed, the Chiefs secured a first-round bye before holding off the Houston Texans in a 23-14 divisional round victory.

They then required some magic from Patrick Mahomes and a controversial call from the referees to edge past the Buffalo Bills, who enjoyed an impressive campaign and are still the only team to beat a full-strength Kansas City this season, having done so during the regular season in November.

Despite having to play a game more than the Chiefs, the Eagles have enjoyed a slightly more relaxed run to the Super Bowl, comfortably beating the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round before seeing off the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Philadelphia followed that up with a huge 55-23 victory over the Commanders, with Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts each scoring three touchdowns on the ground and the latter adding a TD throw.

