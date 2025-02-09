Irish boxer John Cooney dies aged 28 after sustaining brain injury in title fight

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Irish boxer John Cooney has died at the age of 28 from brain injuries sustained in a fight, his promoter announced on Saturday.

“It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away,” promoter Mark Dunlop said in a post on Instagram.

“He was a much loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was,” Dunlop added. “RIP John ‘The Kid Cooney.’”

Cooney was defending his Celtic super-featherweight title against Welshman Nathan Howells at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on February 1 when the bout was stopped in the ninth round.

He was taken to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment and subsequently underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his brain from an intracranial haemorrhage, Dunlop said earlier this week.

“Mr. and Mrs. Cooney and his fiancee Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John’s life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers,” Dunlop added in Saturday’s statement.

Cooney first claimed his Celtic super-featherweight title with a victory against Liam Gaynor in November 2023. He then spent almost a year away from the ring with a hand injury before defeating Tampela Maharusi in October.

“What a tragedy to hear of the passing of boxer @jhc_boxing after his bout a few days ago,” British former boxer Ricky Hatton wrote on Instagram. “This doesn’t happen to often in our sport but when it does it’s so terrible, and it reminds us to live every day as if it’s your last. My love & best wishes are with John & his family.”

Irish promoter and former featherweight champion Barry McGuigan described Cooney as a “fine young boxer” in a post on X, adding: “I send my family and my deepest sympathies to John’s fiancée Emmaleen and his parents and his family RIP.”

