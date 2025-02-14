Cigars, confetti and brotherly love: Eagles celebrate Super Bowl victory with open-air bus parade through Philadelphia

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — After almost a year of hard work, it’s time for the Philadelphia Eagles and their adoring fans to enjoy the moment.

Following their dominant 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, the Eagles held their celebratory open-air bus parade through the streets of Philadelphia on Friday.

Although the parade officially began at 11 a.m. ET, footage on the NFL’s official X account showed huge crowds of people already lining the streets at 7 a.m. ET. All ages were able to get involved, too, as all schools were closed Friday following an announcement on the official X account of the School District of Philadelphia.

The tour saw Eagles players and staff make their way from Lincoln Financial Field to the famous steps in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in green buses with “World Champions,” “Thank you fans” and “Go Birds” emblazoned on the side.

With the city prepared to welcome a million people, fans lined the streets of the City of Brotherly Love to honor their victorious players, cheering them on as the stars of the team – and owner Jeffrey Lurie – paraded the Lombardi Trophy aloft in celebration.

Leading the festivities was quarterback and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts, who wore a hoodie saying “Love, Hurts” – particularly fitting on Valentine’s Day – and smoked a cigar.

Star running back Saquon Barkley – who enjoyed a historic debut season with the Eagles – took a more personal touch, jumping off his bus at one point to high five and hug some of the fans lining the street.

Barkley, who was carrying a case of beer onto the bus because he needed some “liquid courage,” told CNN affiliate WPVI that the parade is the “stuff you dream about as a kid.”

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, Barkley gifted each of the team’s offensive linemen a truck full of Bud Light beer following the title victory, with the Bud Light X account rebranding to “Bird Light” to commemorate Friday’s parade.

The team’s mascot – Swoop – also played a pivotal role in the parade, standing front and center of the first vehicle in the convoy, arms flapping as the Eagles made their way along the streets. Even former Eagles star Jason Kelce was in attendance to join in the celebrations.

As has become tradition in Philly sports celebrations, there were fans climbing lampposts and trees in an attempt to get a better vantage point to see their favorite players.

Some fans chose to make the day even more special, with two diehard supporters telling local reporter Steve Keeley that they will get married on Ben Franklin Parkway as soon as the bus goes past them.

